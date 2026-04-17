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Expert Analysis

How Banks Can React To Risks In FinCEN Whistleblower Rule

By Kevin Toomey, Kathleen Reilly and Paul Lim ( April 17, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- On April 1, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network published a notice of proposed rulemaking to establish a comprehensive framework for its whistleblower award and protection program, as mandated under the Anti‑Money Laundering Act of 2020, or AMLA, and the Anti‑Money Laundering Whistleblower Improvement Act of 2022....

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