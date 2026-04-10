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Chest Binders Become Latest Front In Anti-Trans Litigation

By Emily Field ( April 10, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Chest binders — medical devices that can be used by individuals experiencing gender dysphoria or who want a more gender-neutral alternative to bras — have emerged as the newest target in an unfolding regulatory and legal climate that transgender advocates describe as an overtly partisan political attack against a type of product that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed the least risky....

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