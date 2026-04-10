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Agency Boss Misled Court In Kirk Meme Suit, Fla. Judge Says

By David Minsky ( April 10, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge proposed removing portions of a declaration filed by a state wildlife official in an employee's lawsuit alleging she was fired for sharing a meme making fun of slain right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk on social media, finding the false testimony may have influenced the court....

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