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GAO Denies Protest Of Mess Hall Services Contract Add-On

By Elaine Briseño ( April 13, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest from a services provider, finding a revision that added food hall staffing for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point did not fall outside the scope of the original contract....

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