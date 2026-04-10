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Texas Justices Say Telecom Contracts Must Follow The Law

By Nadia Dreid ( April 10, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- When the Texas legislature changes the laws that govern how much public utilities can charge telecommunications companies to attach things to their poles, contracts that are already in effect have to fall in line, the state supreme court declared Friday in resolving a decades' long dispute involving San Antonio....

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