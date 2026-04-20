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Expert Analysis

Del. Ruling Shows Power Of Postclose Governance Provisions

By Sharon Flanagan, Sally Partin and Sacha Jamal ( April 20, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- In Fortis Advisors v. Krafton Inc., the Delaware Court of Chancery on March 16 awarded specific performance to reinstate a target company's CEO and extend the earnout by the time that elapsed between the CEO's wrongful, ChatGPT-informed termination and his restoration, illustrating that earnout remedies aren't limited to damages.[1]...

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