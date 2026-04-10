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Simpson Thacher-Led Blackstone Preps Data Center REIT IPO

By Charlie Innis ( April 10, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc., a newly formed real estate investment trust focused on data centers, filed plans Friday for an initial public offering, with guidance from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and underwriters' counsel Paul Hastings LLP....

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