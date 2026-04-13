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K&L Gates Helps Hexagon Buy Baker Hughes Unit For $1.45B

By Najiyya Budaly ( April 13, 2026, 10:58 AM BST) -- Industrial technology company Hexagon AB said Monday that it has agreed to buy a German industrial testing business from Baker Hughes, a U.S. energy technology giant, for $1.45 billion in cash....

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