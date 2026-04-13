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NJ Atty Suspended For Repeatedly Disparaging State Judge

By Andrea Keckley ( April 13, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended an attorney for frivolous litigation and a series of disparaging remarks against a judge, including calling him a "petty tyrant" on a podcast and telling him that he "could correctly be described as a child predator" during court proceedings....

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