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Ill. Judge Wants More Proof To Recalculate Kickback Damages

By Lauraann Wood ( April 13, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tasked with recalculating damages from a home health company's referral kickback scheme said Monday that she needs more complete and reliable evidence to help determine the appropriate amount, but allowed the government to continue offsetting Medicare payments as part of its judgment collection bid....

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