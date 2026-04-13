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Obesity Drugmaker Leads 2 Biotech Startups Eyeing IPOs

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( April 13, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Two biotechnology startup companies on Monday filed plans for their public debuts, with obesity-focused Kailera Therapeutics planning to raise an estimated $500 million in its initial public offering and protein biomarker detection platform Alamar Biosciences planning to raise around $150 million....

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