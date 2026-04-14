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High Court Cert Case Would Test Sovereign Award Immunity

Law360 ( April 14, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Should it matter what type of paper a debt is recorded on? Could a foreign sovereign waive its immunity in U.S. courts for a specific debt, but then assert immunity because that debt came to U.S. courts on a document with a particular heading? Those are the questions raised by a pending petition for certiorari in Amaplat Mauritius Ltd. v. Zimbabwe Mining Development Corp.[1] ...

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