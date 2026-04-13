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Vicente Breached Duty In Pot Shop Deal, Mass. Panel Told

By Julie Manganis ( April 13, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The owner of a central Massachusetts cannabis dispensary asked the state's intermediate appellate court on Monday to revive claims against Vicente Sederberg LLP based on an alleged breach of a fiduciary duty that the law firm, now known as Vicente LLP, says never existed....

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