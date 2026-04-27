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Expert Analysis

Contract Language Reigned Supreme In Bancorp Dismissal

By Quin Seiler ( April 24, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- There has been a recent surge of lawsuits and regulatory actions against major banks and brokerages alleging that cash sweep programs pay unreasonably low rates while the banks and brokerages generate significant revenue....

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