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Paul Weiss, Skadden Lead Amazon's $11.6B Globalstar Deal

By Al Barbarino ( April 14, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to purchase Globalstar Inc. for about $11.6 billion, part of an effort to build out its nascent Leo satellite internet business, with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP providing legal counsel on the deal....

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