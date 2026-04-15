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NYC Building Goes Into Ch. 11 To Avoid Foreclosure Sale

By Isaac Monterose ( April 15, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A New York company connected to a local property manager filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition for its five-story, mixed-use building in downtown Manhattan, heading off a foreclosure sale that had been scheduled for the following day. ...

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