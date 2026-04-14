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Ky. Bill Banning Prop Bets, Raising Sports Gambling Age Vetoed

By David Steele ( April 14, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a state bill that would have banned prop bets on college athletes, blocked prediction markets from partnering with sports betting venues and operators, and raised the minimum sports gambling age to 21, citing a regulatory provision that was added as an amendment....

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