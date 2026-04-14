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Colo. Justices Weigh Bid To Restore Trans Youth Care

By Rachel Konieczny ( April 14, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Colorado's justices pushed Children's Hospital Colorado on Tuesday to explain how its decision to halt gender-affirming care for transgender youth patients is not discriminatory, even amid the federal government's threats to cut funding for providers that offer the care to children and adolescents....

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