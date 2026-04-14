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Pa. Justices Question US Steel's Duty To Pay Attys For Testing

By Matthew Santoni ( April 14, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court questioned Tuesday whether a state law governing cleanup of hazardous sites allows neighbors of a long-closed zinc plant to sue for future remediation and health monitoring when the only costs so far had been incurred by lawyers who fronted the first round of testing....

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