Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Lessons From Spain's Decision Not To Enforce UK Judgment

By Josep Galvez ( April 22, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 12, the Civil Section No. 27 of the Barcelona Court of First Instance delivered Auto No. 86/2026 in proceedings concerning the recognition of a foreign judgment issued by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales in December 2024.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies