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Expert Analysis

2 Discovery Rulings Break With Heppner On AI Privilege Issue

By Joshua Dunn ( April 17, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Suppose a client uses an artificial intelligence tool in connection with anticipated or ongoing litigation. The client does so without direction from counsel, but intends for the interaction with the AI tool to aid their future communications with counsel, and even plans to give the output from the AI tool to counsel for use in the case....

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