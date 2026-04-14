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Virginia Latest State To Ban Precise Location Data Sales

By Allison Grande ( April 14, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Virginia has become the third state to ban the sale of consumers' precise geolocation data, following the governor's signature on Monday of legislation that received overwhelming backing from lawmakers and consumer advocates, and backlash from the advertising industry. ...

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