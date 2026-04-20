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Analysis

Little-Known Gambling Tax Could Upend Boom In US Betting

By Stephen K. Cooper ( April 20, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- After a record year for U.S. commercial gaming, a little-known tax on phantom income in last year's Republican reconciliation law has spurred bipartisan repeal efforts amid concerns it could alter betting behavior and drain state and local economies built on gambling-related tourism....

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