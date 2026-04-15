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Analysis

What To Know About DOL's Benefits Enforcement Update

By Kellie Mejdrich ( April 15, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits arm recently issued updated enforcement guidance that highlighted the agency's goal of shifting to focus more on breaches of the fiduciary duty of loyalty under federal benefits law....

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