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Freshfields-Led Standard Life To Buy Aegon UK For £2B

By Najiyya Budaly ( April 15, 2026, 10:43 AM BST) -- Standard Life PLC said Wednesday that it will buy the British subsidiary of Dutch insurer Aegon for £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in cash and stock to create a major U.K. retirement savings and income business....

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