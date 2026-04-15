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Pot Co. CFO Says Attys Must Be DQ'd In Embezzling Suit

By Mike Curley ( April 15, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The former CFO of four related cannabis companies, who is accused of embezzling from those companies, is urging a California state court to disqualify the plaintiffs' attorneys, saying there is a conflict of interest between the company plaintiffs and the individual plaintiffs....

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