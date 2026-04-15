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Enviro Groups Back Garden State's Bid To Block ICE Facility

By George Woolston ( April 15, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups and community residents asked a New Jersey federal court for permission to file an amicus brief supporting the Garden State's bid to halt the conversion of a warehouse to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, offering their perspective on the local environmental threats of the project....

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