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Cable Group Says Any 'Click To Cancel' Rule Would Be 'Chaos'

By Nadia Dreid ( April 15, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A cable industry trade group has told the Federal Trade Commission it wants no part of any proposed "click to cancel" regulations, saying more rules governing negative option marketing practices "would not protect consumers, only generate regulatory chaos."...

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