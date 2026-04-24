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Expert Analysis

5 Trial Lessons You Learn By Losing

By Allison Rocker ( April 24, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- In trial, hard-earned lessons rarely come alongside a victory. Painful takeaways and "well, I'm not doing that again" insights are gained in the aftermath of defeat. These critical and foundational realizations are the bricks that pave the path to experienced advocacy....

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