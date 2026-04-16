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Expert Analysis

Lessons Orgs Facing Cyberattacks Can Learn From Iran War

By Steve Dollear and Michael Kurzer ( April 16, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- During Operation Epic Fury — the Iran war — the U.S. has threatened to target Iran's power plants if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping,[1] and Iran has responded with similar threats to the U.S. infrastructure.[2]...

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