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Workers Say Folded Boston Pot Shops Owe Them Pay

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 16, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Former employees of two defunct Boston marijuana dispensaries, both called Pure Oasis, are suing the companies behind the shops and their owners in Massachusetts state court, accusing them of failing to pay out final wages and earned vacation time after the leaders decided to close the shops without warning....

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