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Ky. Conforms To Fed. Tax Changes, Nixes Tax Threshold

By Michael Nunes ( April 16, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky General Assembly overrode the governor's veto of a bill that eliminates its sales tax nexus transaction threshold, levies sales tax on data brokering services and will conform the state's tax code with some provisions of the Internal Revenue Code....

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