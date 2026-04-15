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Roblox To Pay $12.5M, Boost Child Safety In Deal With Nev.

By Allison Grande ( April 15, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Roblox has agreed to implement enhanced safeguards for children who use the popular interactive gaming platform and pay $12.5 million to fund an online safety awareness campaign and other initiatives as part of what Nevada's attorney general on Wednesday called a first-of-its-kind agreement to resolve claims that the company failed to adequately protect its youngest users. ...

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