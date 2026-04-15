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NCAA Changes Prize Money Rule, Puts Eligibility Fix On Hold

By David Steele ( April 15, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The NCAA on Wednesday adopted new rules that allow incoming athletes to keep prize money and still be able to compete in college, and lets prospects enter their sports' pro draft without costing them their eligibility....

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