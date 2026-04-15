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Immigration Board Won't Undo Removable Finding For Khalil

By Hailey Konnath ( April 15, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has affirmed an administrative law judge's order finding that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be removed because of alleged misrepresentations he made on his green card application and "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences," according to an opinion made public Wednesday....

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