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Fish Cartel £382M Class Action Refused Over Class Rep Fees

By William Janes ( April 16, 2026, 5:29 PM BST) -- A U.K. tribunal has refused permission for a £382 million ($517 million) class action alleging that fish producers artificially inflated salmon prices, concluding the class representative's £300 hourly fee suggested "a motivation beyond pursuing the interests of the class."...

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