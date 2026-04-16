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FCC To Seek Carriers' Views On Connection Rule Revamp

By Christopher Cole ( April 16, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will soon ask key stakeholders, including local phone carriers, for their input on an agency plan to overhaul interconnection rules that govern how the nation's communications networks are linked, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said Thursday....

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