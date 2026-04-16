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CFTC's Selig Pushes Back On Lawmakers' Staffing Concerns

By Aislinn Keely ( April 16, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig on Thursday dismissed lawmakers' concerns that his agency may be understaffed for a widening mandate that includes policing prediction markets, and insisted he won't delay rulemaking while he waits for the president to appoint other commissioners....

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