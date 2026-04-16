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IRS Proposes Regs For $2K Gambling Reporting Level

By Kat Lucero ( April 16, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The IRS unveiled proposed regulations Thursday to implement a higher threshold of $2,000 for when gambling businesses must report payouts to the government — including winnings from bingo, keno and slot machines — reflecting changes in the 2025 budget law....

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