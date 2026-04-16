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OCC Says Bank Misled Borrowers Into Costlier VA Refi Loans

By Jon Hill ( April 16, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has settled with an Illinois bank over claims it deceptively marketed federally guaranteed home refinance loans for veterans, issuing an enforcement order that is drawing consumer advocate scrutiny for omitting key redress details....

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