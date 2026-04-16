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Vineyard Wind Seeks Order For GE To Finish Offshore Project

By Carolyn Muyskens ( April 16, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Vineyard Wind urged a Boston judge on Thursday to force a GE Vernova subsidiary to finish work on a massive offshore wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, saying only GE can do the work that would bring the wind farm to full power....

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