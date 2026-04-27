Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What We Did And Didn't Learn From DOJ's 1st Illegal DEI Deal

By Jonathan Kotlier, Kelly Lawrence and Bryan Connor ( April 24, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- IBM recently inked a deal with the government to pay over $17 million to resolve allegations that it had knowingly and falsely certified its compliance with federal antidiscrimination requirements.[1] This civil settlement is the first resolved False Claims Act enforcement action under the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative that was launched in May 2025.[2]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies