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PTAB To Eye 3 Patents After Squires Rejected TikTok Reviews

By Adam Lidgett ( April 17, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to launch reviews of whether three Cellspin Soft Inc. patents for publishing data on websites are invalid after the company was able to dodge earlier challenges from TikTok....

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