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ITC Told Wrongly Claimed Patent Fee Discounts Sink Chip Suit

By Ryan Davis ( April 16, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor company Everspin Technologies Inc. has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to end a memory chip patent suit against it by Avalanche Technology Inc., saying Avalanche's patents are unenforceable because the company wrongly claimed a "small entity" discount on patent fees for years....

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