Mapping Bank Exec Clawback Risk Ahead Of Revived Bill

By Drew Jones ( April 29, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On March 11, a bipartisan group of 14 senators reintroduced the Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act. The bill, designated S.B. 4050, would require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to recover all or part of the compensation received by senior executives at failed banks with $10 billion or more in assets, reaching back three years before the date of failure....
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