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Georgia Insists Criminal Rules Should Cover Trump Fee Battle

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 16, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Georgia is urging a Fulton County judge to rethink his ruling that President Donald Trump and others' motions seeking more than $16 million in legal fees in the state's election interference case were covered by civil, not criminal, procedures, saying the designation would have "far-reaching implications."...

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