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Analysis

Bondi's Contempt Defenses Are Strong, But Not Without Risk

By Phillip Bantz ( April 16, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi currently has some potentially powerful defenses against Congress' relatively limited abilities to force her to comply with a subpoena to be deposed under oath about the Epstein files, but her exposure to being held in criminal contempt could shift with the political winds, experts said....

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