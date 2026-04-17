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Retailer Biz Can't Block UniCredit's €42M Russian Asset Fight

By Sophia Dourou ( April 17, 2026, 2:06 PM BST) -- A retail outlet owner can't block Russian proceedings by AO UniCredit aimed at taking some of the retailer's approximately €42 million ($50 million) property portfolio, as an appeals court ruled Friday that the bank did not breach an agreement to arbitrate....

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