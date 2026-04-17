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Where Cables Were Cut, AT&T Wants Be Done With Copper

By Nadia Dreid ( April 17, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- There are hundreds of places all over the country where AT&T's copper phone lines have been disrupted, either by accident, theft or natural disaster, and it's asking the Federal Communications Commission for permission not to replace them....

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