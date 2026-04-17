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Senate Votes To Allow Mining Around Minn. Boundary Waters

By Ganesh Setty ( April 17, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a measure to revoke a Biden-era order that barred mining for 20 years across more than 225,000 acres around the Boundary Waters of northeastern Minnesota, now heading to President Donald Trump's desk for signature....

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